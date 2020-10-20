The Lotz House will host three evening ghost tours of the house on Halloween slated for Saturday, Oct. 31, at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Guests will have the chance to experience the Civil War spirits and other unexplained phenomenon that are said to haunt the historic home. The Lotz House has been featured on the Travel Channel’s “Haunted Live” as well as Travel Channel’s “The Most Terrifying Places in America.”
“Ghost Tours this year has been really popular so we decided to host three tours for Halloween,”
Lotz House Executive Director Thomas Cartwright said. “Visitors enjoy hearing true stories of ghost encounters in the house from years ago to present day. They find the recounts intriguing and it’s an experience they can’t get anywhere else.”
At the center of the gruesome Battle of Franklin, the Lotz House witnessed untold bloodshed. The traumatic past and the unexplained phenomena seen by many of its visitors led the home to be dubbed the “Second-Most Terrifying Place in America” by the Travel Channel. These strange happenings include a woman crying out for a loved one, a little girl staring out the window and ordinary items that just won’t stay put.
The guided 90-minute ghost tour will also be held Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.
Visitors may also make reservations for other nights. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 7-13.
The Lotz House adheres to Tennessee’s COVID-19 guidelines and protocols for the safety of visitors. Lotz House staff wear masks and ask that all visitors wear masks as well. To purchase tickets, call 615-790-7190.
