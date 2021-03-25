The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency has reported several impacted roads throughout the county following Thursday's severe weather.
Those roadways include Perkins Road, Bear Creek Road, Old Hillsboro Road at Old Charlotte Pike, Southall Road at Old Hillsboro Road, Arno-Allisona Road and Parker Branch Road.
A complete list of updated road impacts can be found here.
First responder agencies ask that drivers avoid these areas while they work to clear debris, monitor flooded roads or assist electric crews that are working to repair downed power lines.
