Williamson County had plenty of representatives on the TSSAA's 2019 Mr. Football semifinalists list.
Ravenwood wide receiver Andrew Mason found himself one of the five finalists in 6A, one of the most competitive groups of talent in the state.
Mason made TSSAA history books when he tied the all-time touchdown reception mark for a Tennessee football game with seven.
He's committed to play for Rice after high school.
In 5A, Page quarterback Cade Walker made the cut. He has led the Patriots to a 9-1 season and back-to-back region titles.
Nolensville defensive back Tim Coutras is the WillCo representative in 4A. The Knights had an 8-2 season with Coutras leading the defense.
He's set to play for Liberty next fall.
Fairview's dangerous running back Logan Nardozzi will be the 3A representative, joining former teammate Kam Harris-Lusk as a semifinalist from the school.
Joining Mason to represent Ravenwood is Luke Akers, who is up for Kicker of the Year, as is Brentwood Academy's Paxton Perry.
On the D-II side of things, BGA QB Nick Semptimphelter was a semifinalist for D-II AA.
He's led the Wildcats to a 7-3 season and will play for Bucknell after graduation.
On Nov. 19, Titans announcer Mike Keith will share the finalists, consisting of three players from each list of five semifinalists.
The finalists will be invited to a luncheon on Monday, Dec. 2, at Nissan Stadium to find out the winners in all nine classification groups.
Below is the full list of 2019 semifinalists, per the TSSAA.
2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon
Cameron Reed, Huntland
Tanner Snyder, Lake County
Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg
Holden Willis, Greenback
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cooper Baugus, Peabody
Nick McClendon, Forrest
Martavius Ryals, Tyner
Aaron Swafford, Meigs County
Terry Wilkins, Fairley
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Treyveon Foster, Austin-East
Donoven McCallister, Upperman
James Moore, Stratford
Logan Nardozzi, Fairview
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Tim Coutras, Nolensville
Rivers Hunt, Hardin County
Will McDonald, Livingston Academy
Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton
Ty Youngblood, Greeneville
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Spencer Briggs, Gallatin
Ja’sean Parks, Beech
Cade Walker, Page
Colton Webb, Powell
Elijah Young, South-Doyle
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Cade Chambers, Maryville
Bryson Eason, Whitehaven
Andrew Mason, Ravenwood
Conner Murphy, Blackman
Lincoln Pare, Houston
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Caedan Clark, Jackson Christian
Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian
Kemari McGowan, MTCS
Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy
Zack Tilley, The King’s Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Austin Hill, ECS
Eli Morris, Boyd Buchanan
Dietrick Pennington, ECS
Cooper Riggs, Grace Christian Academy (Knoxville)
Nick Semptimphelter, BGA
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
DeAngelo Hardy, McCallie
Elijah Howard, Baylor
Keshawn Lawrence, Ensworth
Jabari Small, Briarcrest
Omari Thomas, Briarcrest
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Luke Akers, Ravenwood
Jackson Carver, Westview
Alen Karajic, East Hamilton
Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy
Zeke Rankin, Alcoa
