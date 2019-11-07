Mr. Football semis 19
Williamson County had plenty of representatives on the TSSAA's 2019 Mr. Football semifinalists list. 

Ravenwood wide receiver Andrew Mason found himself one of the five finalists in 6A, one of the most competitive groups of talent in the state. 

Mason made TSSAA history books when he tied the all-time touchdown reception mark for a Tennessee football game with seven.

He's committed to play for Rice after high school. 

In 5A, Page quarterback Cade Walker made the cut. He has led the Patriots to a 9-1 season and back-to-back region titles. 

Nolensville defensive back Tim Coutras is the WillCo representative in 4A. The Knights had an 8-2 season with Coutras leading the defense. 

He's set to play for Liberty next fall. 

Fairview's dangerous running back Logan Nardozzi will be the 3A representative, joining former teammate Kam Harris-Lusk as a semifinalist from the school. 

Joining Mason to represent Ravenwood is Luke Akers, who is up for Kicker of the Year, as is Brentwood Academy's Paxton Perry. 

On the D-II side of things, BGA QB Nick Semptimphelter was a semifinalist for D-II AA.

He's led the Wildcats to a 7-3 season and will play for Bucknell after graduation. 

On Nov. 19, Titans announcer Mike Keith will share the finalists, consisting of three players from each list of five semifinalists. 

The finalists will be invited to a luncheon on Monday, Dec. 2, at Nissan Stadium to find out the winners in all nine classification groups. 

Below is the full list of 2019 semifinalists, per the TSSAA. 

2019 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Hunter Ensley, Huntingdon

Cameron Reed, Huntland

Tanner Snyder, Lake County

Ronto Tipton, South Pittsburg

Holden Willis, Greenback

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cooper Baugus, Peabody

Nick McClendon, Forrest

Martavius Ryals, Tyner

Aaron Swafford, Meigs County

Terry Wilkins, Fairley

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Treyveon Foster, Austin-East

Donoven McCallister, Upperman

James Moore, Stratford

Logan Nardozzi, Fairview

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Tim Coutras, Nolensville

Rivers Hunt, Hardin County

Will McDonald, Livingston Academy

Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton

Ty Youngblood, Greeneville

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Spencer Briggs, Gallatin

Ja’sean Parks, Beech

Cade Walker, Page

Colton Webb, Powell

Elijah Young, South-Doyle

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Cade Chambers, Maryville

Bryson Eason, Whitehaven

Andrew Mason, Ravenwood

Conner Murphy, Blackman

Lincoln Pare, Houston

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Caedan Clark, Jackson Christian

Kevin Davis, Trinity Christian

Kemari McGowan, MTCS

Rube Scott Rhea, Fayette Academy

Zack Tilley, The King’s Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Austin Hill, ECS

Eli Morris, Boyd Buchanan

Dietrick Pennington, ECS

Cooper Riggs, Grace Christian Academy (Knoxville)

Nick Semptimphelter, BGA

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

DeAngelo Hardy, McCallie

Elijah Howard, Baylor

Keshawn Lawrence, Ensworth

Jabari Small, Briarcrest

Omari Thomas, Briarcrest

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Luke Akers, Ravenwood

Jackson Carver, Westview

Alen Karajic, East Hamilton

Paxton Perry, Brentwood Academy

Zeke Rankin, Alcoa

