The National Weather Service Nashville has updated forecasting for severe storms that are expected to impact Williamson County and all of Middle Tennessee beginning Friday night.
NWS' updated forecast details that the severe weather will impact the region from around 10 p.m. until around 9 a.m. on Saturday morning with the threat of damaging straight-line winds, possible tornados and hail and heavy rainfall for all of Middle Tennessee.
The central and western portion of Middle Tennessee are listed as having an "enhanced" risk of severe weather.
NWS meteorologists warn residents that the storm is expected to come in two waves, one between 10 p.m.-3 p.m. and the second between 2 a.m.-9 a.m., but NWS will continue to update the forecast and weather alerts as the storm approaches.
"We are expecting thunderstorms and some of them could be severe," an NWS meteorologist said during a Facebook live video on Thursday.
