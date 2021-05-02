The National Weather Service Nashville is warning of potentially severe weather on Monday night and into Tuesday.
According to NWS, scattered storms will impact Middle Tennessee throughout Sunday night and Monday with the highest chance of severe weather beginning on Monday night and into Tuesday.
That severe weather could produce damaging winds, large hail and the possibility of tornadoes.
The possible threat will grow clearer on Monday afternoon, but NWS and local first responder agencies are reminding residents to be weather-aware and have a safety plan in place.
More information about NWS Nashville, including up-to-date weather alerts can be found here.
