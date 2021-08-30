The Williamson County Parks and Recreation department has announced that the Performing Arts Center at Academy Park will be hosting two live-performance events in September.
From Friday through Sunday, Sept.10-12, Franklin Light Opera presents Pauline Viardot’s Cinderella (English translation). Based on Perrault’s original fairy tale, this lighthearted, family-friendly opera is filled with music, romance and laughter, per a release. Shows will be held Sept. 10 at 8 p.m., Sept. 11 at 8 p.m.; and Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors, and tickets for children ages 12 and under are $10. Tickets can be purchased at www.wcpactn.com.
The following weekend, Sept. 16-19, the Nashville Shakespeare Festival returns with four nights of Shakespeare in the Park at Academy Park, continuing the now annual tradition of bringing Summer Shakespeare to Williamson County.
This year’s production features a two-night run of August Wilson’s Jitney, presented in partnership with the Kennie Playhouse Theatre, on Sept. 16,and Sept. 17 (Jitney is rated MA for Mature Audiences); and a two-night performance of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 (Twelfth Night is a family-friendly show).
This outdoor event includes nightly academic discussions, pre-show music and food trucks. Gates open at 5:15 p.m. followed by “Insight,” discussions featuring guest speakers on August Wilson and Shakespeare, at 5:30 p.m.; pre-show concert entertainment featuring local artists at 6 p.m.; special Elf and Fairy camp and Nashville Shakes Apprentice Company performances (Sept. 18 and 19 only) at 6:45 p.m.; and main performances beginning at 7 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public, with donations accepted. For additional information or to register for Elf and Fairy Camp, Noble Seating or VIP Royal Packages,visit www.nashvilleshakes.org.
The Williamson County Performing Arts Center is located at 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin.
