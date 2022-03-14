Nashville-based digital media company Outsider.com has added Deirdre Lester as CEO.
She comes to Outsider from media company Barstool Sports, where she was chief revenue officer. Prior to Barstool, Lester held positions at ESPN, Rivals.com, MLB Advanced Media and Whistle Sports.
Outsider was founded by Shannon Terry, the digital media entrepreneur whose previous endeavors Rivals and 247Sports sold to Yahoo and CBS, respectively. In addition to Outsider, he also recently founded sports media site On3.
"When the search for our CEO began, Deirdre was our first call,” Terry said. “She has executed at the highest levels at best-in-class digital brands her entire career. Deirdre's portfolio of experience puts her in rarified air. She had unlimited opportunities to lead an organization, and her choosing Outsider is a testament to our enormous opportunity."
Outsider offer podcasts from sports figures Jay Cutler (a company executive) and Marty Smith, plus a lifestyle store.
