Locally based sports media company On3 and ex-employee Jeremy Birmingham have settled their legal dispute, with both parties agreeing to dismiss On3’s lawsuit against Birmingham last week, according to court filings.
On3, founded by sports media entrepreneur Shannon Terry, sued Birmingham, a former employee of On3’s Ohio State-focused Lettermen Row, in an attempt to enforce Birmingham’s noncompete clause and prevent him from covering Ohio State sports. Birmingham argued that the noncompete was unenforceable because of material changes made to the business after On3 acquired Lettermen Row.
Birmingham has since launched a podcast covering Ohio State and continues to promote work on the show and with the local Rivals affiliate (Terry also founded Rivals before selling it). Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in court filings.
Through attorneys, On3 declined to comment.
“The issue is behind me, and I am excited about the future and what I am doing with THE Podcast,” Birmingham said through his legal team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.