Shares in Kirkland’s are climbing after the retailer’s leaders reported better-than-expected third-quarter profits and said they are capitalizing on consumer demand for home furnishings with better product lines and a strong e-commerce operation.
Brentwood-based Kirkland’s posted a profit of $12.4 million in the three months ended Oct. 31, reversing a year-earlier loss of more than $22 million. Sales rose slightly from the 2019 quarter to $147 million but those numbers mask a lot of growth: Kirkland’s finished October with 51 fewer stores than it had the year before and same-store sales rose nearly 9 percent. Online sales rose by half year over year.
Through a combination of higher gross margins and cost savings, Kirkland’s operating profit for the quarter came in at nearly 9 percent. CEO Woody Woodward told analysts and investors Thursday that a big part of the story for Kirkland’s this year is that customers have stayed with or come to the company as it has worked with suppliers to improve the quality and design of its products. Case in point: The number of items per transaction has stayed stable since last year but the average item price is up about 20 percent.
“Customers are already getting the improvements we are putting out there,” Woodward said. “They are increasingly coming to us for their complete decorating projects, instead of only buying the finishing touches.”
The product efforts by Woodward and his team have been boosted by the macroeconomic environment. The COVID-19 pandemic’s spread this spring spurred many people to spend more on their homes and a number of Kirkland’s competitors — Pier 1 Imports and Tuesday Morning the most prominent among them — have shut down or filed for bankruptcy. Some of the shopping dollars that had been going there have made their way to Kirkland’s, giving Woodward and his team a tailwind as they set to improve Kirkland’s place in the market.
Investors picked up on these themes late this spring, lifting Kirkland’s stock from about 80 cents in mid-May to more than $11 three months later. After consolidating those gains through early November, the shares (Ticker: KIRK) have since surged again: They climbed 19 percent to $18.57 Thursday on trading volume that was nearly four times their daily average and were up again to $19.08 in pre-market trading Friday.
