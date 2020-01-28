The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will have several sobriety checkpoints throughout the county this weekend.
According to a news release, the sobriety roadside safety checkpoints will take place in conjunction with the Super Bowl weekend and will impact the following roadways.
Checkpoints will be set up on Highway 96 East at Interstate 840 on Friday, Jan. 31, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Highway 96 East at North Chapel Road on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Carothers Parkway north of Cool Springs Blvd. on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.; US Highway 431 at Interstate 840 on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 10 p.m. to midnight.
The WCSO urges everyone to drive safely and responsibly, and to use a designated driver. WCSO also encourage patience as traffic may be heavier due to the checkpoints, which according to WCSO, are paid for with grant money from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
