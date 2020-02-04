The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is holding a free handgun shooting and safety class in March.
The class begins on Tuesday, March 3, and according to WCSO, is designed for people who are new to handgun shooting or just want to learn more about it.
The three week-long class will meet on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the two middle Saturdays, March 14 and 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Saturday classes will be held at the WCSO gun range where participants can practice techniques and lessons learned in the classroom.
The classroom and range are located at the John I. Easley Criminal Justice Center at 408 Century Court in Franklin.
For more information including online registration for the free class go to the Williamson County website here.
