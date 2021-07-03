Update (10:30 p.m. July 3, 2021): The Williamson County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of two people in connection with thefts from mailboxes across the county.
WCSO reports that they were called to the area of Southern Preserve Lane around 1 a.m. on Saturday, and the duo were seen checking mailboxes in a Dodge Stratus which has been mentioned in an earlier WCSO news release.
According to a second news release, Clifford Wayne Watkins, 47, and Sandra Gail White, 40, both of Spring Hill, were arrested and charged with theft under $1,000 after deputies say they found mail and packages from several addresses in the Stratus after pulling it over.
Watkins and White were both released from jail on Saturday afternoon after posting bond, and both are expected in court on September 22.
Original story:
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of thefts from mailboxes that have occurred across the county in Peytonsville, Bethesda and Thompson’s Station.
Enveloped mail and packages were reportedly stolen, with some incidents occurring in the middle of the night, and now WCSO is urging citizens who believe that they may have been the victim of similar thefts to contact them.
WCSO released video surveillance footage from one home that was targeted early on the morning of Thursday, July 1, which shows what detectives believe is a 2-door, white Dodge Stratus car drive up to a home and remove items from the mailbox.
WCSO is encouraging residents to check and remove any mail daily, try not to send outgoing mail through their private mailbox and consider signing up for Informed Delivery with the United States Postal Service so you will know what mail will be delivered to your mailbox each day.
WSCO asks that any other victims of similar thefts report the incidents to their local law enforcement agency, and they also ask that anyone with any information about the incidents or possible suspects, including anyone with any additional security camera footage of the thefts, to call WCSO Detective Scott Keen.
Detective Keen can be reached by phone 615-790-5554, or anonymous tips can be issued by calling Crime Stoppers of Williamson County at 615-794-4000.
