The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the National Shooting Sports Foundation and the Professional Outdoor Media Association to promote Project ChildSafe, which will see firearm safety kits provided free of charge to Williamson County residents.
Project ChildSafe is a program created by NSSF, and according to a news release, the initiative has distributed more than 38 million firearm safety kits throughout the country since 2003.
According to WCSO Public Information Officer Sharon Puckett, WCSO is currently ordering the locks and they will announce when and how the locks will be distributed in the near future.
"With the increase in gun owners in the past year and the coming of summer with children being out of school, it is all that more important for us to be vigilant in keeping children safe," POMA Executive Director Thomas MacAulay said in the news release. "Active gun owners should know about this program, and we are trying to do our part to educate the general public about how the majority of gun owners are responsible with their firearms; this program helps us do just that."
According to Project ChildSafe, using data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 2005-2015, the United States saw a 38% decline in fatal firearm accidents, and now WCSO Sheriff Dusty Rhoades wants to help ensure that Williamson County residents remain safe in the midst of a spike in gun sales and as Tennessee’s new permitless hand gun law goes into effect in July.
"We are pleased to have the Williamson County Sheriff's Office as a Project ChildSafe partner," Project ChildSafe Director Bill Brassard Jr. said in the news release. "Project ChildSafe is an important step forward in helping ensure that all firearm owners fully understand their responsibilities concerning the safe handling and storage of firearms."
Gun safety has also become a state initiative as Tennessee will hold a nearly yearlong sales tax holiday on gun safes and gun safety devices.
