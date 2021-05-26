The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a roadside sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, May 29, to coincide with the Memorial Day weekend.
The checkpoint will take place on State Route 96 East as the Interstate 840 overpass from 7-9 p.m.
In addition to the checkpoint, drivers will see increased patrols throughout the weekend, as well as an increase in seatbelt enforcement which will continue through June 6.
"The WCSO urges everyone to drive safely and responsibly. If you are out celebrating the Memorial Day holiday weekend with alcohol, use a designated driver," a WCSO news release reads.
That news release also sates that funding for the checkpoint from grants provided by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
Law enforcement agencies are required by state law to announce sobriety checkpoint locations and times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.