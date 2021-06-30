The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is hosting a free handgun shooting and safety class in August.
The three-week long class is designed for people who are new to shooting handguns and will take place on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. and the two middle Saturday's from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Classes will be held at the John I. Easley Criminal Justice Center, located at 408 Century Court, in Franklin, while Saturday classes will be held at the WCSO gun range which is also located at the justice center.
On Thursday, a new permitless handgun carry law goes into effect, meaning that persons 21 and older can legally open or conceal carry a handgun without a state-issued permit.
That bill was signed into law by Governor Bill Lee in a ceremony inside of Berretta USA's firearms factory in Gallatin in June, and has been the subject of criticism by some law enforcement agencies in the state, including some in Williamson County.
In conjunction with the new law, Tennessee will hold a nearly yearlong sales tax exemption on gun safes and gun safety devices from July 1, 2021, through June 2022.
WCSO is also partnering with Project ChildSafe to provide free firearm locks to residents.
More information about the class, including how to sign up can be found here.
