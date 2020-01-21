Should I come in for a massage when I’m sick?
During the winter months, you may ask yourself this question. You've scheduled your massage and you're ready for your appointment, but the day of, you're feeling a bit sick. So, what should you do?
When you’re feeling sick and achy it might sound like a great time to come in for a massage and have your aches and pains soothed by healing hands. But, it's actually a really bad idea. Let’s discuss why.
Sometimes, it can actually make your body feel worse. And, it's probably not a good idea to come in, especially if you can get everyone else sick in the process.
If you have a cold, not the flu or bacterial infection, should you get a massage?
NO. It can oftentimes be difficult to distinguish between a cold, the flu, and certain bacterial infections. In fact, both viruses and bacteria can cause some illnesses. Bronchitis and sinus infections are two examples.
I don’t think I’m contagious. Should I reschedule?
Yes. You cannot know for certain whether or not you're contagious and can spread your virus to another person.
- You may spread a virus one day before symptoms develop.
- You may spread a virus if you still have symptoms—even if you have almost recovered.
- You may spread bacteria until you take an antibiotic for 72 hours and your symptoms have subsided.
Do the studio’s sanitation practices prevent risk?
Our studios strictly adhere to many safety and sanity regulations. However, cold and flu viruses, along with bacteria, spread through the air. Even if you cover your cough or sneeze, you send infected droplets through the air when you talk. Treatment rooms are enclosed and humid spaces. Infected droplets can land in the mouth or nose of your therapist. They can land on hair, skin, and clothes and stay infectious for several hours. Clients and staff can then carry your virus back to work or home and infect others—especially those in high-risk groups.
If your symtoms include any of the following, reschedule your massage!
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Sneezing
- Coughing
- Muscle, chest, or joint pain, body aches
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Headaches
- Fever or feeling feverish/chills
- Vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children)
When you’re sick, it’s best to play it safe. Don’t put others at risk, and don’t put yourself at risk!
Elements of Health is sponsored by Elements Massage of Brentwood and Elements Massage of Franklin. The Franklin studio is located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard, Suite 140 Franklin, Tennessee 37067. The Brentwood studio is located at 782 Old Hickory Boulevard, Suite 113 Brentwood, TN 37027. You can contact the Franklin studio at (615) 771-0003 or visit their website here. Visit the Brentwood website here or call (615) 730- 6806. All Elements Massage studios are independently owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.