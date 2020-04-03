As Williamson County Schools continues to work to provide for its students during the COVID-19 pandemic, Williamson Home Page has come up with a way to continue honoring its students.
In the past, we have featured two weekly columns where we showcase exemplary high school athletes and students. Administrators, teachers and coaches would chose the athlete or student that they wanted to highlight that week. Now, we are asking those who know the children best — their parents — to submit their star student or athlete to be in one of our columns.
If your child is an exemplary student, has been awarded honors, or has a special passion for academia, you can submit them as a Student of the Week. If they play any sports through school and continue to excel on the court, field, etc., you can submit them for the Athlete of the Week.
Below are instructions for submission:
- Submit a horizontal photo of your student/athlete with a solid background.
- Fill out the Athlete or Student questionnaire that is included at the bottom of this story.
- Email the horizontal photo and questionnaire to the Assistant Editor, Rebekah Jones, at rjones@fwpublishing.com. Subject: WHP Athlete (or Student) of the Week
All Williamson County high school students are eligible. Those featured will be chosen at random.
Student of the Week Questionnaire
Student of the Week
The Home Page Student of the Week is featured on www.brentwoodhomepage.com, www.franklinhomepage.com, www.nolensvillehomepage.com, and www.springhillhomepage.com. Please completely fill out the form and send it, as well as a horizontal .jpg photo of your athlete to Assistant Editor Rebekah Jones at rjones@fwpublishing.com.
Student name:
Grade:
Parent(s) name(s):
List some of their academic accomplishments (awards, honors, scholarships, etc.):
What is one passion you helped develop in your student:
What is one moment where your student really made you proud:
What school subject do you think they excel in most and why:
Word(s) to describe your student and why:
Outside of academia, what extracurricular activities does your student participate in:
Your student's post-high school plans/ career ambitions:
Athlete of the Week Questionnaire
Athlete of the Week
The Home Page Athlete of the Week is featured on www.brentwoodhomepage.com, www.franklinhomepage.com, www.nolensvillehomepage.com, and www.springhillhomepage.com. Please completely fill out the form and send it, as well as a horizontal .jpg photo of your athlete to Assistant Editor Rebekah Jones at rjones@fwpublishing.com.
Student name:
Grade:
Parent(s) name(s):
Sport played:
Position(s) played:
Best statistics or season highlights:
How your athlete got started in the sport:
What do you think their biggest talent is:
Outside of sports, what are you most proud of them for:
Word(s) to describe your athlete and why:
A special memory you’ve shared during their time playing the sport:
Your athlete’s post-high school plans/ career ambitions:
