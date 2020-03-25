With more and more people working from home to practice social distancing, home offices are undoubtedly getting more use. Home office is a loose term of course, as many are probably stationed on couches, in beds, at kitchen tables or even spread out on the floor. This transition lacks structure and style, but not innovation.
To show off Williamson Countians’ most unusual and creative home office spaces, Williamson Home Page is partnering with California Closets Nashville. Show California Closets Nashville your best home office creations and one lucky winner a brand new Martha Stewart + California Closets Everyday System desk from their Cool Springs showroom!
To enter, visit California Closets of Nashville on Instagram and like the post, follow them on Instagram, and tag a friend in the comments. Bonus entries can be earned by sharing a photo or video of your “makeshift” space on Instagram or Instagram Stories! Be sure to tag @CaliforniaClosetsNashville and use the hashtag #CCNashvilleMarthaMagic Deadline for entries is midnight CDT Monday, March 30. Visit them on Facebook for even more chances to win.
