1605 Windy Ridge Drive:
1605 Windy Ridge Drive (Você’s Homesite #23) offers a unique opportunity to customize your dream home, starting with preliminary plans for a private residence by award-winning architect Carson Looney of Looney Ricks Kiss. The conceptual plans, which can be modified in any way to accommodate the needs of the future residents, provide the framework for a 3 bed, 3.5 bath home that’s just under 4,500 square feet. A front porch, generous outdoor living space, and 3-car garage complete the footprint.
On the main level, a stunning open-concept kitchen/living space with 11’ ceilings serves as the heart of the home. The kitchen’s hidden scullery provides the perfect place for behind-the-scenes meal prep and cleanup, and is equally functional for entertaining guests as it is for enjoying a night in. Meals can be shared at the kitchen island, in the adjacent formal dining room, or on the large screened porch, accessed through the living room. Once outside, the dedicated screened dining space extends to an additional outdoor room complete with a fireplace, grill, and spacious seating area.
Additional features of the main level include: a private study with pocket doors that allow you to open or close the space from the rest of the home, a comfortable guest suite complete with its own walk-in closet and full bath, a second office, a wine cellar, a large laundry/utility room, and ample storage space.
Upstairs, the master suite and third bedroom are completely private from the gathering spaces below. The stunning master suite includes generous sleeping quarters with 10’ ceilings, oversized “his” and “hers” closets (13 x 7’ and 12 x 14’ respectively), and a gorgeous master bath, plus a private laundry room and personal coffee bar. Across the upper foyer, the home’s third bedroom includes a walk-in closet and full bath. (Variations on the home design could easily include reconfiguring the master suite’s large “his” and “hers” closets into a fourth bedroom or upstairs bonus room, etc.)
Homesite 23:
Homesite 23 is located in Você’s Creekside series. The 0.5 acre lot offers a large building envelope and accommodates home designs between 3,600 and 4,800 square feet, not including basement space. The lot features a variety of mature trees, including a 30” Ash, 24” Cherry, and 24” Oak, and its natural topography is particularly well suited for a tall crawl space, light-filled walkout basement, or basement garage. Neighboring Windy Ridge Park, with its shared boardwalk and massive Sugar Maple, is the ideal outdoor space to enjoy nature within the community setting.
***Please note that the architect’s rendering and plans for 1605 Windy Ridge Drive are preliminary and subject to approval/change. Photos depicted are of a similar floorplan within the community and do not reflect a finished residence on the homesite. Using or customizing the conceptual plans for lot 23 is entirely optional; potential buyers may still elect to design a completely customized home on the site.***
