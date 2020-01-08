The home at 817 Pisgah Park is quaint, functional and comes complete with new modern touches. Sitting at 1,816 square feet, it has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It is located in the lovely gated community of Brentwood Chase, close to I-65 with quick access to Brentwood and Nippers Corner shopping and restaurants.
A few key features of the home include:
- Hardwood flooring and new carpeting throughout
- Fresh paint throughout
- Backyard with privacy fence
- Luxurious outdoor living including covered deck with an open area for grilling and stone patio
- Zoned for Granberry Elementary School, William Henry Oliver Middle School, and John Overton High School.
Walking inside, you are immediately met with glossy hardwood flooring, lots of natural light and access to the second level of the home. Through the entry is the family room with a gas log fireplace and slate surround, two single windows overlooking the front yard and access to the dining room. The dining room can seat up to 10 guests. The kitchen is the star of the home, completely illuminated by natural light. It features recessed lighting, granite countertops, custom glass block tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and extra-large eat-in area.
The upper level features a master bedroom and bath with lovely countertops, glass display shelves, walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. It also holds the two additional bedrooms, a hall bath and a large rec room with surround sound.
This home is being listed at $425,000 by Garrett Beasley with Brentview Realty. For more information on this home or to schedule a visit, please call Garrett Beasley at 615-473-2053.
