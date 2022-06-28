Rabbit Room Theatre and Matt Logan Productions will be adding additional shows of Nashville’s theatrical premiere of The Hiding Place, per a release.
Due to high demand, three additional performances of the show will be added, extending its run to July 23.
The new performances will be held:
- • Friday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m.
- • Saturday, July 23, at 2 p.m.
- • Saturday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re thrilled by the community’s anticipation and support of the show,” said Rabbit Room Theatre’s Artistic Director A.S. “Pete” Peterson. “Our entire cast and crew have been working tirelessly to bring this powerful story to life, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”
The show will make its Nashville debut on June 30 at the Soli Deo Center on Christ Presbyterian Academy’s campus.
Adapted for the stage by Rabbit Room Theatre’s A. S. “Pete” Peterson, The Hiding Place is based on the memoir of the same name by Corrie Ten Boom, recounting how the Ten Boom family hid Jews from the Nazis via the Dutch Underground during WWII.
The show is produced, directed and designed by Matt Logan, marking his first stage production since late 2018. Logan was the co-founder and artistic director of Studio Tenn Theatre Company in Franklin from 2009 until 2018.
Veteran Nashville stage actress Nan Gurley will star as Corrie Ten Boom, alongside Broadway, TV and film star John Schuck in the role of Casper Ten Boom and singer-actress and country music royalty Carrie Tillis as Betsie Ten Boom.
Called “poignant and powerful” and “heart-wrenching and enlightening” by Broadway World, the play made its world premiere at the George Theater in Houston in 2019.
Tickets for The Hiding Place range from $25 to $85. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.
For tickets and more information, please visit Rabbit Room Theatre's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.