For three weeks only, bidders have the opportunity to own a piece of Hollywood and music royalty, with proceeds going to support the preservation and education efforts of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County.
The circa 1955 Ivers & Pond baby grand French Provincial piano is being donated by longtime Franklin merchant and pianist Ron Shuff of Shuff’s Music, according to a press release from the Heritage Foundation.
In addition to being an instrument that has an impeccable touch and tone for a piano of its age, this keepsake carries with it quite a story.
The piano was purchased in the late 1950s by University of Michigan Heisman Trophy winner Tom Harmon and his wife, film star and fashion model Elyse Knox Harmon, parents of well-known actor Mark Harmon. Mark’s sister, Kristin, married musician Ricky Nelson in the ’60s and this piano was said to be loved by all. The piano was handed down to musicians Matthew and Gunnar Nelson (Ricky Nelson’s children) and was later acquired by Shuff.
Shuff has had a long relationship with the Heritage Foundation, dating back to the late 1970s when he bought the historic home in downtown Franklin that houses Shuff’s Music. He credits the Heritage Foundation’s director at the time, Rudy Jordan, with helping him preserve and restore that building and has continued to give back to the Heritage Foundation ever since.
“The piano came in better shape than I expected,” Shuff said. “It looks so good. It’s a unique cherry and it comes from this amazing family. I am excited to be able to donate it and hopefully raise a good bit of money for the Heritage Foundation so they can continue to do the great preservation work they’ve been doing for 50 years.”
Bari Beasley, Heritage Foundation CEO, said she is honored that Shuff would allow the proceeds from the piano auction to go to further support historic preservation.
“We are so thankful for amazing supporters like Ron Shuff,” Beasley said. “This piano donation is a great example of a creative way to fund further historic preservation efforts and we are so excited to not only watch the bidding in action, but also discover which lucky bidder ends up with this incredible piece of history so we can thank them for their contribution to the Heritage Foundation.”
For more background on the piano and to register to bid, visit www.WilliamsonHeritage.Org/Piano. The auction is open for bidding and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on March 4.
To schedule a visit to Shuff’s Piano Showroom to see and play the piano, call 615-261-8888.
