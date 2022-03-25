The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Brentwood man.
According to a TBI news released, 82-year-old James Cox was last seen in Brentwood at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 24.
Cox is described as a white man who stands 6'2" and weighs approximately 200 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.
TBI reports that cox has an unspecified medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance, and no clothing description was available.
He may be traveling in an orange 2004 Nissan 350Z convertible with Tenn. license plate tag NPA440.
Law enforcement asks that anyone with information about Cox's whereabouts call the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
