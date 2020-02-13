The PGA Tour announced an eight-year partnership for Simmons Bank to serve as the title sponsor of the Korn Ferry Tour’s event at the Nashville Golf & Athletic Club.
The announcement came Tuesday at Topgolf in Nashville by representatives from Simmons Bank, TOUR Vision Promotions, Korn Ferry Tour and Nashville native Brandt Snedeker.
“I think it speaks volumes to the fact that, obviously, Nashville is a growing market in the country and this is where they wanted to be for a reason because they realized this is a huge, growing place for not only sports but for their business model,” Snedeker said according to WSMV’s Chris Harris.
“But No. 2 is knowing there’s a huge golf fan base here. Knowing what we’ve done in Memphis, they know that this is a market that can host big events and they want to be part of it. I think it’s only going to help the community grow.”
Formerly known as the Web.com Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour allows golfers who don’t have enough FedEx Cup points or who haven’t reached the PGA Tour to compete on a professional level.
“We are excited to announce this partnership with Simmons Bank as we continue to build on the first four years of Korn Ferry Tour golf here in Nashville,” Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin said. “This is an important market not only for our Tour, but also for the PGA TOUR business. Today’s announcement will allow us to invest in this tournament with a tremendous partner as we look to create one of the premier stops on our schedule.”
The event will be called the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation and be played on April 30-May 3 with 156 players vying for a $600,000 prize purse. Simmons Bank is an Arkansas-based community bank and the primary subsidiary of Simmons First National Corp. It has locations in eight states, including 10 centers in the Nashville area.
“Hopefully, as this thing grows and gets bigger we can talk about maybe hosting a (PGA) tour championship here at some point,” Snedeker continued. “Or maybe even growing something even more from that on the PGA Tour going after that. So, this is a great starting point to show that Nashville is open for business, there’s a lot of golfers here and there’s no reason why we can’t host big events here.”
The Snedeker Foundation has been a key partner to the event since 2017, helping fund over $600,000 in scholarships and donations to various Middle Tennessee charities.
Snedeker and his foundation also support the Sneds Tour, which hosts a year-round junior golf tournament that helps youth learn to play golf in an affordable way.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.