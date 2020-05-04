The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, which was scheduled to take place this past weekend, but that doesn’t mean the Foundation will go empty-handed with its fundraising efforts.
Arkansas-based Simmons Bank announced over the weekend that it has created the Drive, Putt, Do Good initiative to help offset the lost fundraising element from the tournament, which was to have had 156 players vying for a $600,000 purse. As part of the initiative, Simmons Bank will donate $50 for every birdie made this season by Will Zalatoris, Braden Thornberry, Kevin Dougherty and Dawson Armstrong, who all have signed sponsorship agreements with Simmons Bank.
The Snedeker Foundation, founded by Nashville native Brandt Snedeker and his wife Mandy, supports several charities across Middle Tennessee. The Snedeker Foundation has partnered with the Korn Ferry Tour since 2017, helping fund more than $1 million in scholarships and donations to various Middle Tennessee charities. Simmons Bank will also make a donation for every putt Snedeker makes this year as well.
“Now, more than ever, with the Nashville Korn Ferry Tour date canceled, it’s important for us to continue our support so that both the players and the charity can thrive,” Freddie Black, Simmons' chief business development officer, said in a release. “Supporting these players so they can achieve their own dreams, and, at the same time, help raise money and awareness for the Snedeker Foundation is vital and fits with our mission of ‘Dreams Realized.’”
Part of "Team Simmons Bank," Armstrong is a graduate of Lipscomb University who turned pro in 2014. He took home first place in the Mackenzie Tour in 2019 and currently ranks 86th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list.
Formerly known as the Web.com Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour allows golfers who don’t have enough FedEx Cup points or who haven’t reached the PGA Tour to compete on a professional level.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
