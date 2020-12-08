The Simmons Bank Open was canceled this year and is set to return in 2021 but that hasn't stopped the event from making a sizable donation to its main beneficiary.
Title sponsor Simmons Bank announced on Tuesday that it is donating $75,000 to the Snedeker Foundation through its Drive. Putt. Do Good. initiative, which was created to help offset the funds lost for the charity after the tournament was originally canceled early in the spring.
“This year has posed significant challenges for nonprofits across the nation including many charity golf events that had to be canceled or postponed due to COVID-19,” Snedeker said. “It says a lot about Simmons Bank that they were willing to step up and provide a fundraising platform to generate donations, despite our tournament being canceled. They didn’t have to, but we’re very glad they did."
Simmons Bank donated $50 for every birdie that was made on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour in 2020 by Snedeker and Team Simmons Bank ambassadors Will Zalatoris, Braden Thornberry, Kevin Dougherty and Dawson Armstrong.
The five players combined for 1,401 birdies this year, bringing the total donation to $70,050. Simmons Bank officials rounded their donation up to $75,000.
Founded by Snedeker and his wife Mandy in 2012, the Snedeker Foundation supports several charities, including Our Kids, which provides medical evaluations and crisis counseling services in response to concerns of child maltreatment.
“When the Simmons Bank Open was canceled this year, we knew we needed to find a safe, creative way to deliver on our promise to support the mission of the Snedeker Foundation,” Simmons Bank Chairman and CEO George Makris said. “At a time when so many canceled events mean canceled donations for worthy causes, we’re delighted we could partner with these talented golfers to make this donation.”
Zalatoris added: “I know I speak for my Team Simmons Bank colleagues in saying that we were honored to take part in Drive. Putt. Do Good. Exceeding our goal of $50,000 was a challenge we were happy to meet with the help of our partner Simmons Bank.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.