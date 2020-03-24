Fans of the Nashville Golf Open, now known as the Simmons Bank Open, will have to wait another year for its return.
The annual golf outing held at Brentwood's Nashville Golf and Athletic Club is the latest major local sporting event to be canceled in response to the coronavirus.
"The health and safety of everyone associated with the PGA TOUR and the global community is and will continue to be our No. 1 priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the Coronavirus Pandemic," a release from PGA says.
It's one of six tournaments on the PGA's Korn Ferry Tour to be called off. The original dates for the tournament were April 30 through May 3.
156 golfers were expected to participate in the tourney.
Started in 2016, the tournament was entering its fifth event and has traditionally benefited the Brandt Snedeker Foundation.
Simmons Bank took over as the title sponsor of the event in February.
Golfer Robby Shelton won the 2019 edition.
"We will continue to work with the tournaments and partners affected by the schedule changes to make a positive impact in their respective communities and allow those events to come back at full strength in 2021," the release says.
For a full list of PGA cancellations and postponements, visit its website.
