Seven months after COVID-19 canceled the 2020 event, the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation is returning in 2021 at a new venue with a new date, as announced by the Korn Ferry Tour on Wednesday.
The event, which is usually held at the end of April at the Nashville Golf and Athletic Club in Brentwood, will now take place at The Grove in College Grove from May 3-9.
“As one of the leaders in golf in the state of Tennessee, we were honored that the Snedeker Foundation, the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour would look to us to help move the event in the direction they see it going in the future," Tennessee Golf Foundation Executive Director Whit Turnbow said in a release.
"Brandt [Snedeker] has a great vision for what he wants this event to be and certainly it's come a long way in the first five years. We look forward to elevating this event to a new level."
The 2020 event, which had more than 150 golfers set to compete, was scheduled for April 30 through May 3 but was canceled at the end of March once the Centers for Disease Control declared a global pandemic due to the coronavirus.
The Grove, which opened in 2012 and spans 7,300 yards, features Zoysia fairways and Bermuda greens and is considered one of the top private golf facilities in Tennessee.
Formerly known as the Nashville Golf Open for the first four years of competition, the tournament was renamed earlier this year in accordance with a new eight-year deal with Simmons Bank to be the new title sponsor. The event benefits the Snedeker Foundation, which was founded in 2015 by FedEx Cup champion and Nashville native Snedeker and his wife Mandy.
“I’m really excited to have the Tennessee Golf Foundation involved with my hometown event,” Snedeker said. “It's a perfect fit. Very rarely do you have two like-minded organizations with a purpose of impacting the local community in a positive way and doing it with integrity. It just so happens the vehicle we are using to raise money and impact the local community is golf. It's a win-win for everyone involved."
Added Simmons Bank CEO George Makris: “We are proud to be associated with the Korn Ferry Tour and the Snedeker Foundation…We can’t think of a more appropriate partnership.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.