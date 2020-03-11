All six members of the Williamson County Board of Education who are facing re-election this year have officially made known their intention of running, and at least two are facing opposition.
Pulling petitions over the past few weeks have been Angela Durham (District 1), Eliot Mitchell (District 3), Gary Anderson (District 5), Sheila Cleveland (District 7), Rick Wimberly (District 9) and KC Haugh (District 11). The countywide general election is scheduled for Aug. 6.
Eliot and Anderson will be facing Jennifer Moss of Thompson’s Station and Margie Johnson of Nolensville, respectively, as each challenger pulled qualifying papers in February.
Anderson is board chair and has served on the school board for 30 years. He has run for the office through eight election cycles, having run unopposed in about half of those elections.
He said he plans to pull petition papers by the end of this week or early next week. Mitchell has served on the board since 2016, having won that year against two opponents.
Board members from odd-numbered districts face re-election this year, while those from even-numbered districts will next run in 2022.
Meanwhile, Brad Fiscus, who represents District 4 on the Board of Education, made official his plans to run as an independent against Rep. Glen Casada for the District 63 seat in the Tennessee State Legislature. Fiscus, who has served on the board since 2018, announced his intentions last summer to challenge Casada.
He said then that win or lose in August, he’ll stay on the school board until at least when his term expires in 2022.
Also pulling petitions recently were Alicia Barker, Robert Blair and Kevin Townsel on the Franklin Special School District Board of Education.
Qualifying deadline is April 2 at noon for candidates in the Board of Education.
