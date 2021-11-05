The Fifth + Broadway developer responsible for the renovation and expansion of the Williamson Medical Center has started construction on the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s new headquarters, according to a release.
Skanska USA, among the leading multinational construction and development firms, announced Thursday that it broke ground on the future 18,500-square-foot headquarters for Middle Tennessee’s foremost charity for connecting communities to funding and nonprofit support. In the vicinity of the Belmont-Hillsboro and Green Hills areas, Skanska will develop the six-acre property with a two-story main office with the capacity and function for the nonprofit's 46 employees, including meeting spaces, offices and a reception area.
“This state-of-the-art facility will be the home of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee for decades to come,” said Dennis Georgatos, Skanska USA Building account manager. We’re proud [to] deliver a sustainable, cross-laminated timber building for our client as they continue supporting nonprofits in 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond.”
Relatedly, this follows a cutting-edge industrial construction trend in commercial real estate as Newark, NJ-based Fior Markets published on Monday a market forecast for cross-laminated timber worldwide, which projects the market segment will grow from $724 million 2020 to about $1.44 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate of nine percent from now until then. Earlier this year, San Francisco notched its first-ever, multi-story mass timber construction in its Design District with this cross-laminate method. The developer of that new construction, Perkins&Will, touted both the method and the resource as “fast gaining momentum in the [architecture, engineering and construction industry]” because of its light carbon footprint compared to concrete and steel and construction speed, among other benefits.
Skanska, whose local office moved from Green Hills to Cool Springs in 2012, now brings this building method to the Greater Nashville area with a projected completion slated for late 2022. Cross-laminated timber will involve delivering pre-cut, pre-drilled timber en masse, which not only expedites installation, according to Skanska, but also yields a unique, aesthetic appeal.
Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee was founded over 30 years ago by civic leaders aiming to meet vital community needs by supporting underprivileged populations across 43 counties. The foundation has disseminated over $1 billion in grants to achieve the philanthropic objectives of its donors via financially managing investment, supporting nonprofits and rendering administrative services to the broader community.
At present, Skanska is also building Sixth South — a multifamily residential development in the urban core of downtown Nashville — and the future F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville. Skanska’s local portfolio also includes the 2015 redevelopment of West Riverfront Park.
