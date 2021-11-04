Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery, along with the attorneys general of Ohio and Kentucky, is suing the Biden administration over its vaccine mandate for federal contractors.
The administration has issued two different mandates that will apply to more than 100 million workers. One applies to companies with 100 or more employees while the other covers federal employees and contractors. Federal contractors have until Jan. 4 to get vaccinated.
Republicans like Sen. Marsha Blackburn have been loudly decrying the so-called vaccine mandates, even though they allow for weekly testing for those who opt against vaccination. In a statement accompanying the complaint, Slatery calls the federal-contractors mandate "unworkable."
"Unless we intervene, federal contractors in Tennessee will be forced to make sense of the mandate’s many inconsistencies that require their entire workforce be vaccinated or face potential blacklisting and loss of future federal contracts," Slatery says. "That is simply unworkable and this lawsuit seeks to stop it."
The lawsuit argues that "the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate violates state sovereignty by preventing the states from exercising their police power to establish laws regarding workforce vaccination policies" and that the mandates are unconstitutional as Congress did not give the president the authority to issue them.
As of this writing, 16,450 Tennesseans have died during the pandemic, and fewer than 50 percent of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated.
You can read the full complaint here.
