The Franklin-based Slavic Baptist Church will be having another yard sale Saturday with all proceeds going toward refugees and others affected by the war in Ukraine that has now lasted for two months.
The yard sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Spring Hill, located at 5219 Main St. Hundreds showed up for the church’s first yard sale earlier this month, according to Vasyl Melnychenko, coordinator of the event. He is a native of Ukraine and still has family there.
The church, which was founded in 1991 and now has a weekly attendance of around 250 members, is made up mostly of Ukrainians who have moved to Williamson County through the years.
“Ukrainians organized this yard sale, and all the money goes back to those churches where we came from, some a long time ago and some more recently.”
Donation of goods and Saturday purchases will help:
- To purchase food, medicine, hygiene products, portable gas stoves and transportation of the products to the war zone.
- Transportation of refugees out of Ukraine.
- Help sustain refugees as they flee the war zone.
See the Facebook page for Slavic Baptist Church for more information.
