After years of protests, Tennessee officials on Friday removed a bust honoring Confederate general, slave trader and early Ku Klux Klan leader Nathan Bedford Forrest from its perch at the state Capitol.
The bust was placed in its position outside the doors to the state House and Senate in 1978.
It took several state boards and commissions to remove the Forrest statue, urged on by Gov. Bill Lee, who initially opposed removal.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Senate Speaker Randy McNally — like Lee, both Republicans — forcefully opposed removal, and were the lone votes against taking the Forrest statue down at the State Building Commission on Thursday.
The Forrest bust was moved down Capitol Hill to the Tennessee State Museum, where it will be displayed as part of a history exhibit. Busts honoring admirals David Farragut and Albert Gleaves were also removed.
See photos by Matt Masters of the bust's removal above.
