Vanderbilt unveiled its new men’s and women’s basketball locker rooms at Memorial Gymnasium on Friday. 

The men’s locker room was completed in January and was funded through a donation from the Huber family. The 3,500-squarw-foot NBA-style locker room features 17 locker spaces with wireless charging stations, power outlets and iPad docks.

Other features of the men’s locker room include:

  • Barber shop with photos honoring basketball history
  • Gaming area with PS5s
  • NBA wall highlighting Vanderbilt’s former student-athletes in the league
  • Fueling station for student-athletes
  • Shoe wall highlighting Nike options
  • Teaching spaces – video and white board area in front of lockers
  • In-game meeting space
  • Coach’s locker room/alumni locker room
  • “Forever Black and Gold Star” for former student-athletes to sign
  • New bathroom and shower areas with extended height waterfall fixtures
  • Seven televisions including a video wall with four displays

Like the men, the women’s locker room — also completed in January —is 3,500 square feet and features 18 locker spaces with wireless charging stations, power outlets and iPad docks.

The women’s locker room also includes:

  • Fueling station for student-athletes
  • Teaching spaces with video and whiteboard area in front of lockers
  • In-game meeting space
  • Coach’s locker room
  • “Forever Black and Gold Star” for former student-athletes to sign