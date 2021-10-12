The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state for their fall speeding prevention campaign that will see increased traffic enforcement from Oct. 15-29.
The "Slow Down Tennessee campaign will specifically aim to reduce speeding, and drivers in Williamson County should expect to see an increase in traffic patrols by all local law enforcement agencies as well as the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
“The initial launch of ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ in April made a tremendous impact on local communities,” THSO Director Buddy Lewis said in a news release. “During National Teen Driver Safety Week, Oct. 17–23, the THSO and partners will emphasize teen safety while promoting the ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ campaign. This effort will include a stronger grassroots effort than before.”
According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), there were nearly 23,000 speeding-related crashes in Tennessee from 2017 to 2019, with 36% if those crashes involving drivers aged 18 to 24 years old.
“Teen drivers tend to speed and engage in aggressive driving behaviors because they feel overly confident behind the wheel,” said Tennessee Regional Manager Gavin Gill of SADD. “Lack of experience puts them at a higher risk of making unsafe choices. SADD is joining the grassroots efforts of ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ to increase SADD chapters statewide, reach more young drivers, and help prepare them for the roadway.”
According to data also provided by TITAN, in 2020 their were 218 speeding-related crashes in Williamson County, up from 186 speeding-related crashes in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.