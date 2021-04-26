The Williamson County Rescue Squad is crediting a smoke alarm system with helping to save several residents from an early morning house fire.
According to a WCRS press release, at approximately 6:50 a.m., emergency crews from stations 21, 30, 14, 22, 23 and 24, as well as box 94, were dispatched to a fire inside of 13,000-square-foot home on Leipers Creek Road.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office also responded, while crews from the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency's stations 1140, 1142, 1143 and 1144 issued mutual aid.
Due to the size of the home and its distance from the road, two tankers from Maury County Fire and Fairview Fire also issued mutual aid.
Crews arrived to find that working smoke alarms notified the home's sleeping occupants who were able to escape unharmed and call 911.
The fire was directly below the home's master bedroom, resulting in damage to two rooms, and displacing the four unidentified occupants.
Anyone in need of a home smoke alarm can call 615-790-5821 or email [email protected] and provide your name, address, and phone number. A fire department representative will then contact you to schedule a time for the installation.
More information about home fire-prevention and safety can be found here.
