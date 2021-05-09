Austin Smotherman is still on top of the leaderboard, but he’s got company.
The former Southern Methodist golfer has had a share of the lead or the solo lead after each of the first three days of the Simmons Bank Open in College Grove.
Smotherman shot a 3-under par 69 for the second straight day, putting him in a first-place tie with rookie Brent Grant at The Grove on Saturday.
Both golfers are 13-under par for 54 holes at 203 on the 7,368-yard course designed by Greg Norman.
“Super smart golf all day, having a good time,” Smotherman said. “Sun is shining. Having fun.”
Smotherman was a co-leader with Stephan Jaeger Thursday and led by one stroke at the midway point Friday.
Smotherman got motivation from another inspirational quote in his yardage book.
“When you focus on the good, the good gets better,” his inscription read.
Grant stormed into a share of the lead an 8-under 64, the best round of the tournament.
He tied a career best with the 64, giving him a share of the 54-hole lead for the first time.
Grant celebrated with a club twirl after hitting a long iron shot over water onto the green on the 18th hole.
“The inner show-off in me comes out when there’s a bunch of people,” Grant said. “I love the way it looks. As soon as I got here, I knew it was club twirl central.”
It resembled Tiger Woods’ famous club twirl.
“He’s the inspiration for everyone that plays the game right now,” Grant said. “I definitely felt like him. If I’d have made that putt, it would’ve been even nicer.”
Grant, who didn’t start playing golf until he was 13, carded eight birdies.
“I know I can get it going out here,” Grant said. “Just trying to minimize the mistakes. I know I’m going to be able to make birdies.”
Dickson County junior Cameron Tankersley, 17, enjoyed his best round of the tournament with a 3-under 69.
That puts him in a tie for 31st place with Chandler Blanchet, Braden Thornberry, Ben Kohles and Chase Johnson at 4-under 212.
If Tankersley improves to the top 25 after Sunday’s final round, he will qualify for next week’s Visit Knoxville Open.
“I played a little better today and I had some good breaks,” Tankersley said. “I holed out on 11 for eagle from 100 yards and it was pretty cool to see it go in.”
He surged with an eagle-birdie-par-birdie run on the back nine.
“Everybody was clapping and yelling,” Tankersley said. “It was a great feeling. This is my first PGA Tour event.”
The Korn Ferry development tour is sanctioned by the PGA.
The tournament is a fund-raiser for the Snedeker Foundation.
