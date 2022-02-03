When Gideon and Elise Smucker decided to move to Middle Tennessee and start a business, three acres on Nolensville Road seemed like an ideal spot.
Having spent most of his adult life involved with shipping storage sheds, Smucker decided that was the ideal business for his family.
“We used to come to this area for vacations," Gideon Smucker said.
"We decided we liked it enough to relocate to the area.”
The Smucker’s currently live in College Grove.
Smucker Farms, which began operation in 2015, sells a different kind of storage shed though.
“We decided to put more emphasis on aesthetics. Our sheds look more like cottages or garden sheds,” Gideon Smucker said. “We offer thirteen different paint colors and each shed has three colors. Siding is one color, trim another and doors and shutters, still another color.”
Smucker, who is 54, grew up on a dairy farm in Pennsylvania’s Amish country. He spent many years as an over-the-road trucker, hauling equipment as an owner operator of a trucking firm, which still exists under the name Smucker Trucking.
Elise has always been active in the business, including having a commercial driver’s license (CDL.)
“She drove trucks too,” Gideon Smucker added with pride in his voice. “Our son-in-law Clint works in sales and marketing and also does graphic design for us. Our oldest son Jordon also works in sales. Our nephew Jamie is our delivery specialist.”
Smucker Farms has a showroom that helps customers decide how they can make the best use of their storage shed. Items currently in stock are available for immediate delivery. Customers can also customize their orders to their specifications.
“Our sheds can be climate controlled, have floor insulation and double paned insulated windows,” Smucker said. “We add porches and more often now, we will split a shed’s use to allow for optional uses including a chicken coop.”
Smucker Farms recently began selling greenhouses too.
They buy their sheds from Amish manufacturers located in different parts of the country. Sizes range from 10x16 to 36 feet long. A 12x18 size shed is also very popular. A permit to have a shed may be required depending on the town where it’s located. Sheds come with a 10-year warranty provided that a pad is installed beneath the shed. Shed prices vary based on a number of factors, including size and customization.
Their business is not limited to selling storage sheds. They also offer a large line of poly outdoor furniture, including dining sets, Adirondack chairs and gliders.
“Our outdoor furniture comes with a 20-year warranty,” Smucker said. “Our stuff is built to last.”
Other products include playhouses, pavilions, gazebos and dog kennels.
Their customer base encompasses a 200-mile span mostly from Middle Tennessee. The Smucker family is well known in Nolensville for its support of various charitable works.
