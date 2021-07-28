Smyrna-based Contour Airlines announced Wednesday that it has finalized details for its previously planned service connecting Nashville and Indianapolis.
According to a release, the daily flights — the start of which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic — servicing Nashville International Airport and Indianapolis International Airport will begin Oct. 12. Introductory fares start at $99 each way.
Of note, Contour will be the first airline operating at BNA to provide non-stop service to Indianapolis.
“Indianapolis is a strategically important business destination to the Nashville community,” Matt Chaifetz, Contour's CEO, said in the release. “As business travel resumes, we know that travelers will appreciate the speed, comfort, and convenience of nonstop service. These flights will also make it easy and affordable for Hoosiers to come enjoy all that Nashville has to offer.”
Contour announced in February 2020 it had tapped Indianapolis as a focus city and would begin service to and from that city and Nashville, St. Louis and Pittsburgh on June 10 of that year. However, the pandemic altered the plans.
According to a release at that time, the service continues Contour’s strategy of linking major markets on short-haul routes that lack nonstop service.
Doug Kreulen, Nashville International Airport president and CEO, said Contour’s service expansion “reflects the strong recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.”
With the addition of Indianapolis to its route map, Contour will serve 15 destinations. Contour flights are offered via Embraer regional jets featuring 30 seats.
Contour Airlines started operations in 1982 as an on-demand charter service for passengers and freight in the South.
