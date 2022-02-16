Brandt Snedeker is hoping the weather will be better this time.
Rain hampered the Simmons Bank Open last spring, including the final round that took nearly eight hours due to weather delays.
“I think last year we dealt with a lot of hardships,” Snedeker said. “We had some bad weather, we had the pandemic. I think we made the best of a mediocre situation last year and I’m really excited for this year.”
The tournament returns May 5-8 to the Grove Club in College Grove.
The open raises funds for the Snedeker Foundation, which supports a variety of social organizations and programs and a youth golf tour.
More than $250,000 was raised for the foundation last spring.
“We want to make it the premier event on the Korn Ferry Tour,” Snedeker said of the circuit that develops players for the PGA Tour. “From all the feedback I got from the players that played last year, it was the premier event of the tour and we’re gonna make it better every year as we go forward.”
The Simmons Bank Open moved to The Grove from the Nashville Golf & Athletic Club last year.
“The fan engagement was phenomenal,” Snedeker said. “I think the fans that came out last year had a great time. And the players absolutely loved it.”
More than 12,000 people attended the open in 2021.
Snedeker, a former Montgomery Bell Academy and Vanderbilt star, is a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour.
“This is a way for me to give back to the game that has given so much to me,” Snedeker said. “It’s a way to give to players who need a break, right. These guys are trying to live out their dream.”
Each year, 50 Korn Ferry Tour golfers earn their PGA Tour cards.
Snedeker has gone through a painful stretch during the past 16 months, losing both parents.
His mother, Candice, died of a heart attack in October 2020 and his father, Larry, passed away after a bout with cancer in June.
“It’s been a tough year for me off the golf course, and it’s been good playing on tour again and kind of getting back to my happy place, being out there traveling and chasing my dreams and hoping to win golf tournaments,” Snedeker said. “It’s been great for me to kind of have that release and outlet playing golf again. I’m 41 years old. I’m not getting any younger, but I’m also not giving up yet. I’ve still got a lot of great golf left in me and can see a lot of good stuff coming.”
Snedeker, a Nashville resident who turned pro in 2004, is deeply involved in the tournament.
“We don’t do anything here that Sneds doesn’t have some input in and it’s not like he just always gives us the thumbs up and says, yeah, let’s go,” Tennessee Golf Foundation President Whit Turnbow said. “He has ideas, sees thing that we need to do. He’s actively involved in everything we do, even down to the foundation level. He's the best, always available and wants to know how he can help.”
Dickson County’s Cameron Tankersley made the SBO cut as a 17-year-old last year.
Austin Smotherman won the tournament by three strokes over Carl Yuan and Paul Haley II.
“(Austin) is currently making his way up the FedEx Cup Rankings on the PGA Tour,” Turnbow said of the former Southern Methodist golfer who has a 70.5 scoring average in seven events this season.
The total purse at the open is increasing to $750,000 in May, up $150,000 from 2021.
Turnbow said Simmons Bank opened with $3,000 in deposits in 1903.
“Today, more than 100 years later, they operate more than 200 branches and manage more the $25 billion in assets,” Turnbow said.
