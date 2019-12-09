Snow is expected to impact all of Middle Tennessee on Tuesday with Williamson County forecasted to receive between 0.5 inches and 1.5 inches of snow throughout the day.
According to the National Weather Service Nashville, the majority of the winter weather is forecasted to begin between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday as rain transitions to a wintery mix which could result in some travel issues in the late afternoon and evening as snow continues into the night.
West Williamson County is expected to receive 1 to 1.5 inches of snow while the East is expected to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of snow.
The winter weather is a part of a larger system that stretches from Louisiana to Canada bringing most of the east coast either rain, snow or a mix of both throughout the rest of this week.
