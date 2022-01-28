“Snow crystal formation is very sensitive to local conditions. If you consider the life of a snowflake, you find that its shape is determined by its history. As the crystal blows about inside the clouds, a developing crystal experiences ever-changing temperatures and humidity levels along the way. Each change in its local environment causes a change in the way the crystal grows. After numerous twists and tumbles, the final structure can be quite complex. And since no two snowflakes follow exactly the same path, no two are exactly alike."
---from Ken Libbrecht's Field Guide to Snowflakes, Voyageur Press
Today's personal & spiritual shape is influenced by my history--experiences, people, relationships, conversations, books, decisions, even the most seemingly insignificant events.
In fact, everything since my birth has collaborated and conspired to influence my current formation. 1/100th of a degree in temperature sculpts an unduplicated snow crystal as does passing through an imperceptible change in humidity. Likewise, the smallest changes and movements in our daily life are molding us, usually imperceptibly, as though the earth’s rotation were a potter’s wheel, we being altered and smoothed in each day’s turning.
To be at any peace with who I am and where I am today is to recognize the sculpting influence of my entire life up to that moment, including the things I might wish away or prefer had happened much differently. That doesn’t mean I am to be grateful for tragedy or applaud evil (mine or someone else’s). But it does mean that I am not immobilized by despair, regret or resentment.
Never Control, Always Influence
And please note that the sovereign shaping of the journey does not remove my personal responsibility. I am often amazed by how passive we can be and how much we underestimate the influence we have in our directions and outcomes. Control is always an illusion, but influence is ever-present and vital. Too often we watch influence sit in the driveway with the engine running, waiting for a driver, while we are by the side of the road with our thumb out, ready to hitch a ride with any experience that will pick us up. That is not contentment or peaceful living—that is complacency, laziness and irresponsibility. “Que Sera Sera” is a song by Doris Day, not a verse in Proverbs.
Years ago I was struck by a segment of an interview with former NFL running back Ricky Williams, who by most measures squandered his incredible talent and potential. As a child, Williams had neither emotionally healthy parents nor a nurturing childhood. But in response to whether he blamed his adult troubles on his parents and upbringing said, “If I place all the blame on my past for who I am, then I’ve given away all my power. If I make this all my parents’ fault, then I’m trapped because I make them the only ones who can fix me. And they can’t.” That is some profound spiritually and emotionally mature insight right there.
How It Should Be
During the first year of the Covid pandemic I created a character I named “Howard Shouldbe”— a malcontent, ever complaining about how things used to be and how things should be. Howard Shouldbe is the counter to the positive and optimistic Ted Lasso. Howard isn’t just a glass half-empty guy, he’s a Hey-This-Isn’t-My-Usual-Glass guy.
Howard Shouldbe doesn’t grasp the wisdom in the simple Serenity Prayer: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference.” Nor is Howard aware of the remainder of the sage prayer written by Reinhold Niebuhr:
Living one day at a time;
Enjoying one moment at a time;
Accepting hardships as the pathway to peace;
Taking, as He did, this sinful world
as it is, not as I would have it;
Trusting that He will make all things right
if I surrender to His will;
that I may be reasonably happy in this life
and supremely happy with Him
forever in the next.
Amen.
The next time you watch a snowfall, be reminded of the shaping journey of each unique flake, and consider your own life. Accept and even honor the journey that has helped form you, and welcome the invitation to join in the further influence.
P.S. Check out this brief article with 11 fascinating facts you probably didn’t know about snowflakes. You’ll likely never look at snow quite the same.
Ramon Presson, PhD, is a licensed marriage & family therapist in Franklin, (www.ramonpressontherapy.com) the author of multiple books, and a member of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists. He can be reached at [email protected].
