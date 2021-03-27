First 'Battle of the Woods' in two years finishes in tie
By Charlie Bateman
The Brentwood Bruins boys soccer team (3-0-1) and Ravenwood Raptors soccer (0-0-2) ended the game in a 2-2 draw Friday night at Brentwood High School.
“It is not what we wanted, but we put the work in,” said Brentwood senior Ryan Hayes. “We never want to lose at home. We worked hard as a team.”
“It was a super physical game from the offset, but we know every time we play Brentwood it is going to be like that,” said Ravenwood head coach Adam Harris. “The boys did an amazing job of playing the right way, playing physical and working hard. We will take the draw, but we’ve got stuff to work on and get in 80-minute shape.”
Brentwood started the scoring on a rocket in the box by junior Reid McAdams with 19 minutes remaining in the first half.
“Adam Jaser tried to cross it in from the right side,” said Hayes. “He was looking for me, but it got deflected. Reid was in perfect positioning at the top of the box, and he just one time balled it in the back of the net.”
Six minutes later, the referees awarded a penalty kick to Ravenwood after calling a handball in the box on Brentwood. Lipscomb commit and Ravenwood senior Nick Dang sank the opportunity one-on-one with the goalie to tie the game at 1.
In the second half with close to 11 minutes gone, Ravenwood scored the go-ahead goal on a shot that snuck past the keeper by junior Jonathan Magdy to give the Raptors a 2-1 lead.
“We made adjustments at halftime. I am super proud that they went out and executed,” said Coach Harris.
With a little less than 11 minutes remaining in the game, Brentwood got the game-tying goal just outside the box by senior Ryan Hayes to even the score at 2.
The game ended in a tie. No overtime minutes were played.
Brentwood will travel to Independence next Tuesday for another in-district battle.
“We are going to work hard as a team,” said Hayes. “We are hoping to get a win.”
Ravenwood will host John Overton at home on April 1.
“Last time we played them was in sub-state,” said Coach Harris. “Cole (Eppstein) is a good coach. Lolo is a very good goalie and one of the best in the state. They are going to be tough, and we are looking forward to playing them.”
Battle Ground Academy gets shutout against Fairview
By Grant Bricker
BGA (1-1) and Fairview (1-1) faced off at the Stewart Campbell Track and Soccer Complex. The Wildcats came into this game fresh off of a 2-0 loss to Brentwood Academy to open the year.
The Yellowjackets were coming off of a 4-2 win against Nashville Christian. It would the Wildcats who would come out on top of this game as they went on to get their win 2-0 and get their first win of the new season.
“I felt like we worked really hard today,” said BGA coach John Millard. “Our movement off the ball was definitely better. We had to make a couple of adjustments in the second half when they changed things, and the boys adjusted very well to that. It was good to get the ball in the back of the net when you create so many chances.”
The first half of this game was a sort of feeling out process by either team. Neither team could do much with the chances that they had.
This continued, as the first half ended in a deadlock at 0.
In the second half, BGA came alive and looked like an entirely different team. The Wildcats went on to dominate the second half and score both of their goals there.
“We just really needed to be more simple in our play,” said Millard. “We had some guys that made some decisions to turn into pressure or taking too many touches running the ball at backs. We told them to settle down and take what’s available. I thought we definitely had better soccer in the second half. Our speed of play increased and that made us look better.”
They scored their first goal in the 45th minute of the second half. Justin Madge found the back of the net from a freekick at the top of the Fairview goalie box.
Goal number two came from Oscar Crawford. Crawford was very aware in the Fairview 18-yard box, scoring off a shot that banged off the crossbar that he tapped into the net in the 65th minute.
BGA’s defense kept Fairview from getting back into this game, as they limited the chances the Yellowjackets had the rest of the game. The Wildcats defense consists of players who either did not have a season last year due to COVID, or just do not have a lot of game experience. Regardless, they played like veterans out of the field and closed out the game.
BGA’s next game will be against Providence Christian Academy next Monday, while Fairview’s next game wont be until Thursday against Hillwood.
“I thought they did really well, they’re gelling,” said Millard. “It’s exciting to see because they’re all very young. We’re really young in the back and they are definitely making strides in coming together and gelling and just understanding how to work together.”
