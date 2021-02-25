Every season, Brentwood’s softball players wear ribbons in their hair in honor or memory of someone close to the team.
It could be a fallen classmate, a player’s parent battling a serious illness. Something like that.
“Well, this year our ribbons say 2020 on them because we’re wearing them in honor of the Class of 2020 who didn’t get their senior season,” Lady Bruins coach Erica Powell said. “And not just our kids, but all of the spring athletes who didn’t get their senior season.”
Powell said the ribbons are a reminder of how lucky the team is to go out on the field every day.
Williamson County coaches echoed similar sentiments as softball returns after spring sports ended early in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Each Brentwood player will wear two ribbons.
“We have one ribbon that we wear that they’re allowed to paint whatever they want on it in honor of somebody else or their grandparents or a friend or whatever,” Powell said. “But then we have one ribbon that we wear as a group that we decide on together.”
The ribbons are a reminder there are things that are bigger than wins and losses in softball.
Powell tweeted a photo (seen above) of the ribbons to the 2020 seniors whose season was shortened to three games by the pandemic.
“They were very much appreciative of it and they loved it,” Powell said. “We just want them to know that we’re playing for them. We feel privileged to be out there every day no matter what, even if we lost every game.”
Brentwood picked black ribbons for the season that never was and painted a heart in 2020.
“So it’s like empty,” Powell said. “It’s the gap in my coaching career. It’s something that you will never get over because you had to look at your seniors and take that away from them.”
Powell said the one that hurt the most was 2020 senior Emma Corona.
“(She) had never played softball before,” Powell said. “Finally, her senior year, she was starting in right field. She had worked so hard and put in so much time, and three games in we lose the rest of our season.”
Emma’s last name is spelled Corona like coronavirus.
“She was, like, ‘I’m cursed,’ ” Powell said. “Luckily, she was able to make a joke out of it. She was voted team captain her junior year and not even in the starting lineup. That’s how much she was loved and respected by her teammates. Such a great kid, so, yeah, that one was hard.”
Brentwood was 2-1 when the TSSAA shut down the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lady Bruins open the season at home on March 15 against Lebanon.
The fall sports played complete seasons and winter sports are close to finishing their seasons, but there are no guarantees for spring sports with new variants of the virus and unpredictable surges.
“I think about it every day that it could be taken away,” Powell said. “Even though our county AD, Coach (Darrin) Joines, said you guys are gonna get to play; (TSSAA executive director) Bernard Childress: ‘Y’all are gonna get to play.
“I still feel very afraid just because when it gets taken away from you, you still live with that fear that it could be again. We keep seeing surges and now we keep hearing word of new strands and different versions of the virus that are coming out that are even more dangerous.”
Powell had COVID-19 during Thanksgiving and she got vaccinated on Saturday, her birthday.
“A lot of girls on my team have had it, so it’s so close to us as teachers and coaches,” Powell said. “I’m afraid every day that school is going to get closed or our games are going to get taken away or our team will go down quarantined and we can’t play. Or four or five girls will test positive and then I don’t have enough players to play and we have to take a forfeit.”
Williamson County athletes go to great lengths to be socially distant to stay healthy.
“In my own classroom, I have girls on our basketball team and they sit against the wall by themselves so that they don’t get contact traced sitting next to other students,” said Powell, an English teacher. “I let them sit by themselves on the floor. Immediately if somebody tests positive, they check our seating charts and everybody around them gets quarantined so my boys and girls basketball players sit by themselves.”
Summit football players also sat far away from other students during the season to stay safe. Christ Presbyterian Academy football players wore masks at practice after a few players tested positive.
Powell felt like she’d been hit by a bus when she got the virus. It was pure exhaustion.
“For like four days I didn’t want to get up,” Powell said. “Like walking 10 feet, I was out of breath. I lost my sense of taste and smell for about a month.”
It took nearly a month for Powell to fully recover. She thinks she caught it at school.
Both her parents also got COVID, but they recovered after 10 days.
After losing most of last year to the pandemic, Powell is grateful for the upcoming season and it’s changed her perspective.
“In the past I worried about who do I have to fill these positions or how am I going to do this without the same pitching or wins and losses,” Powell said. “Now, I’m just like, you know what? It doesn’t really matter. I’ve got a team of 16 girls who are so excited to be out there. I just want them to go out there and have fun and enjoy the privilege of getting on the field.”
Summit is also glad to be back on the field after last season was wiped out by the pandemic.
“That was obviously devastating to have season be taken away from us last year,” Lady Spartans coach Jenny Stevenson said. “We’re all really excited.”
Summit opens the season on March 18 against Spring Hill at home.
The Lady Spartans got off to a 0-3 start last season before everything was shut down by the pandemic.
“It was a rough start, but I know we would have gotten it together,” said Stevenson, whose team lost two one-run games in the short season.
Summit finished one win short of the Class AAA Tournament after sectional losses in 2018 and 2019.
“Last year we had five seniors and I coached them in sixth through twelfth grade,” Stevenson said. “It was definitely kind of like our year. OK, third time is the charm.”
Missing that final opportunity was tough on the Lady Spartans’ seniors.
COVID-19 has had a strange effect on the Lady Spartans this season.
“Some of them have struggled with, honestly, the motivation and passion and love that they once had for (softball) because it did change a lot,” Stevenson said. “If they played some this summer, it wasn’t a lot.”
Coaching is different this season with a focus shifting to keeping the players safe more than just the game itself.
“It’s been a really different fall and winter for us because normally we do a lot to build our team culture,” Stevenson said. “We didn’t do the team-building activities that we’ve done in the past.”
Gone were the community services projects, Christmas party, social events, weightlifting and indoor softball drills.
Summit has a new look this season with 10 seniors.
Centennial went 0-1 before the pandemic shut down the season in 2020.
“My first year I took over the program, we went 0-22,” Centennial coach Jeff Serbin said. “The second year we won seven games, so last year I think we could have won close to 10 to 14 games, so it was devastating for (the seniors) that didn’t get a chance to see it through.”
The Lady Cougars host Dickson County on March 15 in their season opener this year.
“I think (our players) understand that at any point they could be all done and that’s what we talk about,” Serbin said. “You’ve got to play every game, every day like it could be your last and last year it was.”
Centennial was getting ready to go to a tournament in Gulf Shores when the season ended prematurely.
The virus continues to cast uncertainty on the season.
“We’ve had maybe three girls confirmed and four, five or six quarantined,” Serbin said. “Being outside helps a lot, but if we have to go indoors we’ll have to make changes how we do things and keep the girls as separated distance-wise as much as possible.”
Top returning players
Brentwood
Emily Cockrill, pitcher, Belmont signee, she won 13 games with a 3.50 ERA in 2019.
Indy Cockrill, outfield/catcher, Belmont signee
Morgan Salmon, shortstop, Santa Clara signee, transferred to Brentwood after high school sports shut down in California due to pandemic, power hitter.
Maddie Mason, first base, sophomore, leadoff hitter, college prospect
Teagan Oakes, utility, junior, college prospect
Summit
Elena Escobar, pitcher, North Alabama signee. She went 12-6 with 160 strikeouts, 27 walks, and four shutouts in 112 innings in 2019. Hit .366 with 17 RBIs.
Morgan Woodside, shortstop, senior, four-year starter, Roane State commit
Allison Knox, catcher/first base, four-year starter
Claudette Runk, second base, junior, three-year starter, three-sport athlete: competed in state golf tournament this fall and is a basketball starter.
Hannah Sundberg, catcher/third base, senior, Pinkerton Academy (NH) transfer, college prospect
Lily Kate Richards, pitcher, junior, 3.18 ERA in 2019
Ashland Easley, utility, freshman
Dixie Corbin, third base, senior
Centennial
Kyleigh Burgett, shortstop, junior, Trevecca commit, hit .513 with 30 RBIs in 2019.
Lauren Johnson, center field, sophomore, her older sister, Jenna, starts in left field for Alabama, “(Lauren) is going to be just as good as (Jenna) is,” Serbin said. Lauren homered on the first high-school pitch she ever faced in a season-opening loss to Lebanon last year.
Alex Brashears, catcher/third base, freshman
Abby Orr, first base, team’s only senior
Maiya Boyer, pitcher, junior, fierce competitor
Makayla Cox, outfield/third base, sophomore
Chloe Henderson, second base, junior
Franklin
Aubrea Tucker, catcher/infield, senior
Sydney Harris, pitcher, junior, Alabama-Huntsville commit, 2019 District 11-AAA Rookie of the Year
Abby O’Hagan, pitcher, junior
Ellie Anisi, infield, junior
Jean Costello, infield, junior
Independence
MaKinlee Webb, shortstop, senior, North Alabama commit. She led team in hitting in 2019 with a .432 batting average, 17 doubles, 4 triples, 3 home runs and 18 RBIs. Webb was 30-for-30 in stolen bases as leadoff hitter. All-District 11-AAA, All-Tournament and WillCo finalist.
Olivia Shearer, pitcher/first base, senior, Union (Ky.) commit. She will be one of three 3 pitchers in Indy’s rotation. Went 1-2 in 2019.
Morgan Brown, third base/pitcher, senior
Hailey Rodriguez, pitcher/outfield, senior. She went 3-2 in 2019. her tenth grade season.
Ryan Brown, outfield/third base/first base, sophomore, will bat third or fourth in order.
Kelsey Dixon, outfield, senior, recovering from an injury, will be limited early.
Kylie Cox, outfield, Spring Hill transfer
Leah Oubre, catcher, sophomore
Page
Josey Polk, shortstop, James Madison signee, four-year starter, team rookie of the year as a freshman, silver slugger award sophomore year. She hit .431 with a .491 on-base percentage and a .490 slugging percentage on her travel team, Fury Platinum, last fall. Polk has won three national titles, including the Junior Olympic Gold Cup.
Kaylie Adcock, catcher, senior, four-year starter, plays travel for Louisville Stunners.
Selby Buffington, pitcher, freshman. She will be Page’s No. 1 pitcher, throws in the mid-60s with a devastating changeup, plays for Fury Platinum travel team.
Ella Polk, third base, freshman, she will hit in the cleanup spot, she plays travel for Fury Platinum and has won 4 national championships at the top elite level, stats from last fall: .474 batting average, .737 slugging percentage, 52% of her hits were for extra bases.
Ravenwood
Camilla Wilbanks, third base, senior
Lexi Erickson, shortstop, senior
Avery Wissmar, pitcher/first base, senior, Georgetown signee
Ella Sasser, pitcher/utility, sophomore
Hailey Donato, outfield, freshman
Nolensville
Avery Patton, pitcher/second base/outfield, senior. She hit .407 with a .485 on-base percentage, 30 RBIs, 44 runs in 2019. Patton had 12 wins on mound during 138 innings pitched.
Macy Dupree, outfield, senior, .478 on-base percentage, 19 runs.
Emily Gable, outfield, senior
Lexi Hall, infield/outfield, senior
Jasmine Morden, outfield, senior
Paige Dickinson, infield, junior, 16 RBIs in 2019.
Rylan Smith, pitcher, sophomore
Nolensville graduated 70% of its plate appearances.
Fairview
Hannah Caldwell, outfield, senior, led team in home runs in 2019.
Haley Buttery, first base/designated hitter, senior
Chloe Lee, third base, senior
Kaycie Mullens, shortstop, junior, led team in batting and runs in 2019.
Summer Anderson, outfield, junior
Riley Dillingham, first base/outfield, junior
Season openers
March 15
Independence vs. Columbia
March 18
Mt. Juliet at Franklin in Mary Vowel Classic
Rockvale at Ravenwood
March 22
Overton at Page
March 23
Central Magnet at Nolensville
