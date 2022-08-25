The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin recently announced a songwriter’s round featuring Hall of Fame writer Roger Murrah on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 7-9 p.m.
The community is invited to attend for an evening of songs and storytelling with Murrah and friends Mark Alan Springer, Keith Stegall and Connor Myers.
"Franklin is home to some of the world’s most talented musicians, and we’re proud to welcome four decorated songwriters to share their talents at The Harpeth,” Justin Foster, general manager of The Harpeth, said in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming our hotel guests and the local community for what’s sure to be an unforgettable evening.”
With hit songs spanning four decades and dozens of airplay and achievement awards, Roger Murrah is one of Nashville’s most prolific songwriters and successful independent music publishers.
His standards include "Don't Rock The Jukebox" (Alan Jackson), "We're In This Love Together" (Al Jarreau), "Goodbye Time" (Conway Twitty and Blake Shelton), "Only Love" (Wynonna Judd), "Where Corn Don't Grow" (Travis Tritt), "Stranger Things Have Happened" (Ronnie Milsap) and "I'm In A Hurry," "High Cotton" and "Southern Star"(Alabama).
Murrah will be joined by five-time No. 1 songwriter Mark Alan Springer, multiple CMA, ACM and Grammy award-winning producer Keith Stegall, and producer, songwriter and United States veteran Connor Myers.
Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased here.
The Harpeth Hotel is located at 130 2nd Ave. N., along the banks of the Harpeth River, walking distance to the Franklin square and historic Main Street.
For more information or to make a reservation, visit the Harpeth Hotel. For more information on Curio Collection by Hilton, visit newsroom.hilton.com/curio.
