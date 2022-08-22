Fresh off a more traditional production of Godspell, the Source One Five theater group heads off in a whole new direction with its next show from the 2022 season.
For one, The Salty Singer — which hits the stage Friday and Saturday at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center — makes the audience a part of the show through its interactive touches. For another, the irreverent production “celebrates” a few hit movies that didn’t exactly make it as Broadway adaptations.
“It’s not your typical night at the theater,” said Rachel Meinhart, who co-wrote and is director of The Salty Singer. “It’s live tunes, live trivia, real prizes, and this year we are focusing on Broadway flops.
“We’re seeing shows that flopped on Broadway but still have beautiful messages and beautiful songs that we wanted to showcase.”
These shows include Carrie, Bonnie and Clyde, The Last Ship and Big Fish, among others.
Along with Makai Keur, Meinhart created and wrote The Salty Singer for a 2021 debut.
“It’s an original show that we created last year as a way to enjoy live theater again,” Meinhart said. “That became an exciting new concept that resonated with the community, and we’re bringing it back by popular demand. It’s a show we’ve been able to play with and adjust.”
Like it does in each of its productions, Source One Five uses mostly local performers, many of them young.
“These kids are such incredible performers, we wanted to continue to push them to give their best performance that they can and to make these characters come to life,” Meinhart said. “It’s a right balance between fun summer shows and keeping the quality our audience has come to expect from a Source One Five production.”
Audience members at The Salty Singer can form teams and answer trivia questions to win prizes throughout the performance. There will also be a silent auction table in the lobby where attendees can bid on a variety of items.
“It’s a really fun way to enjoy theater in a new way,” said Meinhart, a graduate of Independence High School who founded Source One Five in 2019 with her husband, Conner Meinhart, and Anna Bovi. “It definitely creates a lot of laughs and a lot of surprises along the way. We feel like it’s a breath of fresh air to end the summer with.”
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets. The Salty Singer will be performed Friday and Saturday, both at 7 p.m.
