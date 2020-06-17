It’s that time, my friends, when beloved fall festivals announce revisions, cancellations and postponements of events. Fortunately, Humanities Tennessee is not throwing in the towel due to this infernal pandemic. The 32nd annual Southern Festival of Books will commence virtually Oct. 1-11.
The online fest will be free of charge, as always, and showcase some-top tier authors from around the country. Already confirmed on the roster is Erik Larson, master of historical narrative nonfiction and author of the incredible (and incredibly popular) Devil in the White City. Larson will be touring in support of his new book The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz.
Also on the docket is comedian, podcaster and author of children’s books Michael Ian Black. Not only is Black an alum of the best sketch-comedy show (come at me), The State, he’s also the author of A Child's First Book of Trump. (My fellow childless adults may also enjoy that one.) Black is also a great Twitter follow.
On the poetry docket, the fest will have Nikky Finney, whose 2011 collection Head Off & Split won the National Book Award; and two-time (!) American Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey — who, oh by the way, also won a Pulitzer. Ann Patchett will be there, of course, and so will all your friends.
Keep an eye on the website for more announcements and follow the fest on Twitter (@SoFestofBooks).
This first ran in our partner publication the Nashville Scene.
