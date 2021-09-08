This year's Southern Festival of Books slated for Oct. 9-10 has been moved to a virtual setting due to COVID-19 concerns.
After going virtual last year, the 33rd annual Souther Festival of Books was going to be in person at Nashville’s War Memorial Plaza in 2021.
A release says author sessions and programing will stream for free on the Festival's YouTube channel and on Facebook, and that folks can except a full schedule to be posted online on Sept. 10.
“With COVID-19 at its worst in Tennessee than at any other point during the pandemic, causing severe stress to the Davidson County healthcare system, we felt it was necessary to transition this year’s festival to an online event to preserve the health and safety of our attendees, participating authors and staff,” said Tim Henderson, Executive Director of Humanities Tennessee, who runs the SFOB.
A few events that were scheduled for private venues ahead of the festival will still go on in person:
Oct. 2: Sharon Cameron and J.T. Ellison at Parnassus Books
Oct. 4 Jess Walter at Parnassus Books
Oct. 5: Daniel de Visé at the National Museum of African-American Music
Oct. 5: Alix Harrow at Parnassus Books
