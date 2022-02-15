Southern Springs residents turned out en masse at a public hearing for the Spring Hill Municipal Planning Commission to protest the latest development phase for their neighborhood, which the body once again voted to defer to the next meeting.
Pulte Homes currently has a plan in front of city planning aldermen for its eighth development phase, which proposes 85 single-family lots, eight green spaces, a dog park and a greenway running onto Historic Rippavilla property.
The plan has already suffered significant criticism from residents over what they feel is an ill-conceived sewer system fraught with reported deficiencies as well as a perceived lack of commitment on Pulse’s part to build an emergency access road that residents and aldermen considered to be the developer’s responsibility.
Sewer concerns primarily focus on raised manhole covers, each over five years old. They have reportedly resulted in damaged vehicle transmissions and at least one damaged car exhaust system.
“The sewer under these streets was installed incorrectly,” said resident Jerry West of Clay Place and Clay Court streets, the repeat citizen-commenter on the subject who last addressed the issue for before the commission in November. “I am bringing this up because Pulte’s current request includes additional sewers.”
Residents on those streets experience sewer backups into their own homes, according to Eileen Longstreet who lives in the neighborhood. She pointed to her eyes and alluded to having bags under them due to the stresses of being a Pulte homeowner.
“What are these circles? They’re from lying awake at night after heavy rain, listening to the water seeping down the walls around the windows of my Pulte home,” Longstreet said, “and the fact that we still don’t have that exit.”
Residents claim to have only just received, as of last week, a notice from Pulte of an intent to install temporary, asphalt ramps, which West considers a reaction to civil unrest over the new development proposal since concerns were not addressed at any point over the last five years.
The city has already had communication with Pulte about the sewer issue since before 2021, having already confirmed that the sewer has sunk in at least two places. The sunken spots constitute low places in which sewage pools. No logistical methods have been discussed that can determine the sewer problem is not worsening geologically or whether it presents a safety hazard. Pulte has, however, is expected to contract another firm to evaluate the issue in the near future.
“Apparently, the sewer and utility contractor used at that time was not local and wasn’t familiar with Tennessee’s rock and clay soil,” West said. “As I have stated before the Planning Commission on multiple occasions, Pulte is not a good corporate citizen.”
Residents have also taken up a petition against the new development phase. Signatories thereon in attendance for the commission meeting stood and showed impressive numbers.
The Southern Springs neighborhood, accessed from Kedron Road, was initially called Vineyards when first proposed by Lennar Homes in the summer of 2014 as a community for those aged 55 and over. Within the next year, the development was renamed and taken over by Pulte Homes, an Atlanta-based construction behemoth operating in 44 markets across 23 states and ranked as the third largest home builder nationwide.
Pulte Homes originally planned a development by the same name, Southern Springs, for Franklin, but the city rejected their proposal. Pulte had already suffered a similar rejection for a Southern Springs plan years prior in Thompson’s Station.
