Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it will begin nonstop service in 2021 connecting Nashville International Airport to Miami International Airport in March and Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport in April.
According to a release, Nashville is now part of five new 2021 routes for Southwest in general: Miami; Savannah, Georgia; Sarasota, Florida; Bush Intercontinental Airport (which will join Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport); and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (in addition to its current route to Chicago’s Midway International Airport).
The future service connecting Nashville International to Miami will run twice daily, with the service to Houston to run three times daily.
“We appreciate Southwest’s ongoing commitment to our market with its expanding roster of nonstop destinations,” Doug Kreulen, airport president and CEO, said in the release. “This is terrific news and provides our passengers with more travel options in the new year.”
The November announcement regarding Savannah and Sarasota (read here) follows Southwest having announced in October that it will offer nonstop service from Nashville to Hartford, Connecticut, starting in March.
With nearly 18.3 million passengers in 2019, BNA continues to rank among the fastest-growing airports in North America.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
